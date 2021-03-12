Demi Lovato "liked [it] a lot more" when she hooked up with a woman.

The 28-year-old star - who described herself as "queer" last year - admitted her encounter with the unnamed female felt "better" than being with a guy and she's grown to find that she hasn't been interested in "romance" with "anybody of the opposite sex".

She told the new issue of Glamour magazine: "I hooked up with a girl and was like, 'I like this a lot more.' It felt better. It felt right.

"Some of the guys I was hanging out with - when it would come time to be sexual or intimate, I would have this kind of visceral reaction. Like, 'I just don't want to put my mouth there.'

"It wasn't even based on the person it was with. I just found myself really appreciating the friendships of those people more than the romance, and I didn't want the romance from anybody of the opposite sex."

And Demi admitted she felt a huge "sense of relief" when her brief engagement to Max Ehrich ended last September.

She said: "When I started getting older, I started realising how queer I really am.

"This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

However, the Sorry Not Sorry hitmaker doesn't want to publicly define herself and her sexuality just yet.

She said: "I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am.

"I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

Meanwhile, although Demi checked into rehab following an apparent drug overdose in July 2018, she admitted she isn't entirely sober as she won't deprive herself if she wants alcohol or marijuana in moderation.

She said: "I called [my recovery case manager] and was like, 'Something's not right. I'm living one side of my life completely legalising, and this other side following a programme that's telling me if I slip up, I'm going to die… I think I want to try this balance thing in the substance side of my life, too.

"They were like, 'She deserves this opportunity to make that choice for herself.' So I did."