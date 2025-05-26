Demi Lovato marries Jordan Lutes in romantic ceremony in California

Demi Lovato has married Jordan Lutes in a romantic ceremony in California.

The 32-year-old pop star tied the knot with her partner on Sunday (May 25) and walked down the aisle in a custom gown by Vivienne Westwood before changing into a second dress for the glitzy reception.

Demi told Vogue magazine: "I have been a fan of Vivienne Westwood's designs for a long time...

"When I was thinking about [what dress style I wanted] I often found myself coming back to Vivienne's designs — specifically how the silhouettes really compliment the curves in your body, and her use of corsets...

"We were not only able to work off that [initial] inspiration, but we added touches that really make this dress so special to me...

"I love everything about the dress."

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGDsijxJvM7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

After wearing the silk off-the shoulder dress for her walk down the aisle, Demi changed into another gown — an ivory silk satin column piece covered in pearls for the reception.

She added of dress number two: "There was so much attention to detail on the reception dress beading.

"The pearl detail and draping is such a special element, and each strand was draped and attached by hand, one by one. It's a one-of-a-kind piece that makes me feel so special."

The couple's wedding followed an intimate rehearsal dinner on Saturday night for their closest friends and family.

The big day comes after Demi expressed her excitement about the wedding in a Valentine's Day Instagram post dedicated to Jordan.

She wrote: "Jordan, I cannot WAIT to marry you!! The past three years have been the best three years of my life and I have you to thank for that.

"I'm obsessed with your heart, your love and your light. I can't wait to grow old with you and start a family together... Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life. I love you honey!!!"

The couple are believed to have been dating since 2022 and they have been engaged since 2023 when Jordan popped the question in Los Angeles shortly before Christmas.

Demi previously told People: "You know, I've waited my whole life for him. It's very grounding to have a partner that is so supportive, so loving, so caring.

"It's very easy to stay centred with him because I love him so much and he treats me so amazing."

