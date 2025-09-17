Demi Lovato to release new album It's Not That Deep in October

Demi Lovato will release her new album It's Not That Deep next month.

The 33-year-old singer has been teasing a move into a dance-pop era with the release of singles Fast and Here All Night and will now release her ninth studio record on Oct 24.

The album will be executive-produced by Zhone — who has worked with Charli XCX and Kylie Minogue — and will feature 11 tracks.

Demi said in a statement: "This music is a perfect reflection of where I'm at today. I had such an incredible time making this album with Zhone and it was such a freeing experience to let loose and have fun with it.

"With my past eras, I often wrote cathartic music about heavy topics that I needed to process.

"When I got back in the studio this time around, those songs just weren't resonating anymore because I'm not in that place in life.

"I'm happy, I'm in love, and I just want to enjoy life and have fun. I realised it's not that deep anymore, and that became the ethos for this album. It's Not That Deep is meant for late nights and dance floors, and I can't wait for you to all dance with me."

Lovato's previous album, 2022's Holy Fvck, saw the star embrace a rock sound and she was described as "a metalhead at heart" by guitarist Nita Strauss — who has supported the OK Not to Be OK artist on tour.

The musician told Metal Hammer magazine: "It wasn't as big a departure as I thought it would be.

"Demi made a really cool rock album, so they hired a rock band to do a rock show.

"Demi's a metalhead at heart. I'd walk past her dressing room and she'd be listening to Megadeth. She turned me onto this great deathcore band called Bodysnatcher. She's the real deal."

Nita explained that while rock fans often complain when their favourite acts take "a slight departure" from the genre, Demi's fans embraced the idea.

She said: "Her fans are so dedicated, they'll follow her whatever she does.

"The thing about the rock and metal world — which I love and is my home — is that it's a bunch of whiny, complainy babies.

"If a band do a slight departure from what they've done before, the fanbase cries about it, 'Everything they're doing is terrible now!'

"Metallica are the biggest band in the world and people still s*** on their new stuff."

