Demi Lovato's sister Madison De La Garza announces death of her baby

Madison De La Garza has announced the death of her baby.

The 22-year-old actress — who is the sister of pop singer Demi Lovato — had been expecting her first child with her partner Ryan Mitchell but revealed on Saturday (Oct 26) that they had suffered a heartbreaking loss towards the end of September.

She wrote on Instagram: "On the evening of Sept 27, after an emergency c-section, Ryan and I held our little girl for the first and last time. Thank you, Xiomara, for making us parents to the most perfect angel in heaven. Mummy and Daddy love you sweet girl."

Meanwhile, Madison's other sibling Dallas Lovato, 36, left a tribute in the form of a poem.

She wrote: "Baby girl Xiomara, I miss you every day. / I'll take good care of your mom, so you can fly away. / Watch over us and guide us and give us little signs.

"One day we'll come and see you, it just might take some time. / Not a single day will pass without you in our hearts.

""I wish we got more time together before you had to depart. / So have fun in your new world, the one we cannot see. / Because every breath I take, I'll be taking one for z."

The Desperate Housewives star did not elaborate further on the sad circumstances, but former Disney Channel actress Demi, 32, took to social media to note that she will "forever" be aunt to the baby.

She wrote on Instagram: "RIP to my beautiful, perfect niece Xiomara. I'm so grateful I got to hold you. I'll forever be your auntie."

Just weeks ago, Demi spoke of her excitement to become an aunt.

She said: "I'm really excited to have new life come into our family. Family is very valued to me. I value family and friends over success any day."

[[nid:707413]]