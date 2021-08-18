Denis Villeneuve’s Dune to open in Singapore a month ahead of US

Don’t you just love good news? One of Warner Bros‘ most anticipated movies of the year, Dune, is releasing much earlier than expected.

Fans in Singapore will be able to watch the movie on Sept 16, five weeks ahead of the US Dune, that was initially expected to premiere on Oct 14.

Based on the books by Frank Herbert, Dune‘s synopsis is as follows:

'Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence, only those who can conquer their own fear will survive.'

After seeing a 20-minute preview of Dune, this is a movie that sci-fi lovers will not want to miss.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.