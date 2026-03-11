Denise Richards offered $1.27 million to join adult web platform

Denise Richards is being offered US$1 million (S$1.27 million) to join an adult web platform.

The actress, 55, who caused a stir by joining another raunchy content creators' site in 2022 to make cash, has been sent the invitation by private letter.

XChatFans' President Spike Irons cited Denise's "long-standing popularity, entrepreneurial spirit and strong connection with fans" as reasons the company believes she would be an ideal fit for the platform's creator-focused model.

He said in a press release: "We have enormous respect for what Denise has built as a public figure and as a creator.

"She understands how to connect with audiences in a way that feels genuine and personal, and that's exactly the kind of creator we designed XChatFans to support."

Spike's site says it "integrates clip sales, interactive fan chat and video calls within a single platform designed to help creators monetise digital experiences" while "maintaining ownership and flexibility in how they connect with their audience".

It comes after Denise was ordered to pay her estranged husband Aaron Phypers US$5,000 a month in temporary spousal support.

The Wild Things star actress and her ex, 53, are in the midst of divorce proceedings after separating last summer and during the latest court hearing related to the split, Judge Nicole Bershon ruled Denise must pay Aaron the monthly amount and contribute US$30,000 towards his legal fees.

The judge clarified the attorney's fees apply only to the divorce case and not to Aaron's criminal defence.

Aaron is currently facing four felony counts — two felony counts of injuring a spouse and two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat — allegations he has denied.

The US$30,000 in legal fees will be paid in three instalments, with the first US$10,000 due at the end of March.

Judge Bershon itemised the monthly US$5,000 support payment as US$2,000 for rent, US$1,000 for a car, US$1,000 for food and the remaining sum for miscellaneous expenses.

Aaron told the court on Feb 26 he had only US$200 to his name and said the ruling would "certainly help" but that he was taking matters "one day at a time".

According to the California Post, Denise muttered she could not "afford" the payments when the decision was announced.

Denise also told the court she "could barely pay for (her) attorney" and had been "blowing through everything" she was making during her marriage to Aaron, which lasted from 2018 to 2025.

She also said she has "nothing" invested.

Denise's lawyer, Mark Gross, argued the financial burden of caring for Denise's 14-year-old daughter Eloise, who has a rare chromosomal disorder resulting in developmental delays, was "pretty extraordinary".

He said: "Victims of abuse shouldn't be required to support their abuser" — referencing Denise being granted a permanent restraining order against Aaron in November 2025.

Aaron's lawyer responded the Quantum 360 founder has not been convicted of the charges.

In January, Denise reflected on what she described on Instagram as a "painful year" of "letting go (and) truths being exposed".

She wrote: "As painful as it is, I'm so grateful for the clarity."

Denise was previously married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami and Lola.

Aaron was previously married to actress Nicolette Sheridan before their divorce in 2018.

Denise infamously joined a subscription-based adult site in June 2022, around a week after her daughter, Sami Sheen, launched her own page.

The actress announced her arrival on the platform via Instagram, positioning it as a way to support her daughter amidst the public criticism Sami faced.

At the time of her launch, she set her subscription fee at US$25 per month.

