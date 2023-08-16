Dennis Chew receives money-pulling cake from Mark Lee for 50th birthday

Do you prefer getting cash or a cake for your birthday? In fact, why choose?

Yesterday (Aug 15) on radio DJ-host Dennis Chew's 50th birthday, radio station Love 972 posted on Instagram photos of an earlier party for him and among the surprises was a money-pulling cake from veteran actor-comedian Mark Lee.

Both, together with Marcus Chin and Chen Biyu, host Love 972's morning show The Breakfast Quartet.

The party was held at a barbeque restaurant and there were golden balloons shaped in digits five and zero behind him. On the table, there was a multi-layered cake adorned with golden and silver balls, a white cat and a replica of the Star Awards All-Time Favourite Artiste trophy.

Another off-white multi-layered cake was topped with a miniature version of Dennis and a cat, and decorated with golden balls and cream-coloured macarons.

The white cake was prepared by Mark, who was not in any of the photos.

In a video posted by Love 972, Dennis looks pleasantly surprised as he pulls on a cake topper, revealing a $2 note. The crowd cheers and a male voice off-camera says in mock disdain, "Mark Lee gives $2."

Another party-goer counts the notes and another also says, "Yes, keep pulling like you are pulling toilet paper."

The $2 notes were followed by $5 notes as Dennis looked stunned with his mouth agape. He became more and more amazed as he pulled bigger notes out of the cake.

Eventually, the money-pulling ended with two $50 notes. His ang bao haul totalled $188, an auspicious number in Chinese culture.

The party attendees included Jeff Goh and Chen Ning from Yes 933's The Daka Show, as well as veteran DJ Foong Wai See.

Many celebrities have left birthday wishes on both Love 972 and Dennis' posts, including Jesseca Liu, Yvonne Lim, Sharon Au, Fann Wong, Christopher Lee and Ayden Sng.

On Aug 11, Dennis also had a birthday party with his course mates from Ngee Ann Polytechnic, calling his younger friends his "sons and daughters".

