Dennis Chew recounts spooky incidents on set of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings season 2

It's the seventh lunar month, where the gates of the spirit world are believed to be open and its inhabitants back in the living world.

In a recent episode of Just Swipe Lah!, host Cai Cheng Jun visited Dennis Chew on the set of Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings season two.

While the 52-year-old DJ-host was prepared with a talisman from Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple, Cheng Jun, 25, came empty-handed.

"Today is actually my first day hosting alone so I'm a bit more nervous," the latter, a finalist from last year's Star Search, sheepishly remarked.

"Between ghosts and hosting, hosting is scarier," joked Dennis.

He was accompanied by special guests, actress-host Jernelle Oh, audience member Shawn Lim as well as this season's "expert", Wisely from The Society of Paranormal Investigators.

Dennis was asked if he had any scary experiences filming the show so far.

"In the first episode, we went to a forest. When the director did a site recce, the forest gave people a pleasant feeling," he recalled.

"But at night, when they entered the forest, they found many small graves. During the recce, they didn't see these at all."

He said they used a method to communicate with "spirits", and while he knows where the entities came from, he told viewers to watch the episode to find out.

'I just acted like nothing happened'

While his guests go on their ghost-hunting adventures in the episodes, Dennis would be stationed at his "headquarters" - a black van with red graffiti spelling out the programme name and a creepy faint painting of a human figure.

Dennis shared that he once had a spooky experience in the van.

He was sitting inside, focused on one of the monitors on a table, when the vehicle shook three times, signalling someone had boarded the vehicle.

"I turned around and there was no one at all. It was really just me alone," he recalled.

"After that, did you leave the van and pray?" asked Cheng Jun.

"No. I just acted like nothing happened," said Dennis.

Mr Zhou's Ghost Stories @ Singapore Sightings season two, which features locations in Singapore and Malaysia, is streaming on MeWatch.

syarifahsn@asiaone.com