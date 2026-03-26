Dennis Chew receives voiceover award from Hollywood

Local DJ-actor Dennis Chew took to Instagram yesterday (March 25) to announce that he has received a voiceover award from Hollywood nonprofit organisation Society of Voice Arts and Sciences (Sovas).

In their 2026 Voice Arts Awards' Outstanding Promo Demo category, the 52-year-old won the Best Chinese Voiceover, standing up against nominees including fellow local DJs Lu Linxuan, Zeng Shenglian, and Kenneth Kong as well as Lee Yong Tick.

In his caption, Dennis wrote: "Being someone who works with my voice every day, I've always felt that this is a very meaningful and beautiful job. You can't see a voice, but it can accompany someone through many moments.

"This time, to receive an award because of my voice is something I'm truly touched about and proud of. It reminds me that with every word spoken from the heart, someone's really listening."

Sovas was established in August 2013 in New York to provide education, training, scholarships, job creation and award acknowledgement in support of working voice actors and aspirants. The first awards selection took place in 2014, with the 2026 edition being the first to host the Best Chinese Voiceover based on checks by AsiaOne.

Celebrating his win, local celebrities took to his comments section, including actors Zheng Geping, Felicia Chin, Cavin Soh, as well as DJs Zhu Zeliang and Kenneth Chung.

Dennis is currently pursuing a part-time university degree in Chinese Studies at Singapore University of Social Science's School of Humanities and Behavioural Sciences, where he hosts Love 972's The Breakfast Quartet radio show in the morning, before going to school in the evening.

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kristy.chua@asiaone.com