DeRon Horton recovering well after being shot

DeRon Horton is recovering after being shot.

The Dear White People actor has revealed he was left with a shattered left arm after a bullet struck him through a car window shortly before Christmas, but the 32-year-old is on the mend now and grateful to be alive and not more seriously injured.

Sharing a series of photos, including a selfie from hospital and close-up pictures of his injury, he wrote on Instagram: "First off, I wanna give honour to god for covering me and protecting me to make it out this situation and countless other ones.

"Everybody that checked on me n holla'd at me specially my family and friends, I love y'all, thank you. Getting shot a few days before Christmas definitely wasn't on my wish-list but it happened. (They) shot through the car at me, the bullet broke my arm and shattered it.

"But I'm blessed to not be in a casket or paralysed. Lord thank you."

DeRon feels frustrated his injury meant he can't exercise, but insisted he is feeling "amazing" and grateful for his life and his faith.

He added: " I'm out of the hospital, now healing.

"I got a plate and screws in my arm, so I can't work out for a minute which I'm mad about but it could have been worse!

"And I don't need no sympathy, I'm going to bounce right back, I feel amazing.

"I just wanted to remind y'all and myself to keep god first! Stay alert and grateful for everything. The devil can't stop sh** when you walk with god."

His Last Days of Ptolemy Grey co-star Samuel L. Jackson was among those to send a message of support.

He commented on the post: "Glad you're still with us, Tuff Stuff! Good thing you're covered by the almighty. Hoping you heal quickly and painlessly as possible... Stay blessed."

Ashley Blaine Featherson-Jenkins, who also appeared in Dear White People, wrote: "Thank god for your life. I'm so, so, so happy you're ok!"

Insecure star Issa Rae posted: "So glad you're okay."

