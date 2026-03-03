Derrick Hoh and wife welcome 2nd daughter

Singaporean singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh and his non-celebrity wife welcomed their second daughter on Feb 27.

The baby, weighing 2.74kg, was born "slightly earlier than planned" upon the obstetrician's recommendation, Derrick's talent management agency Cross Ratio Entertainment said in a media release today (March 3). Both mother and child are doing well.

Following the family's sushi-themed naming tradition, the newborn has been nicknamed Shari, which means sushi rice. The couple's older daughter, born in 2022, is nicknamed Nori (seaweed) while their dog is named Uni (sea urchin).

Derrick, who shot to fame after emerging second runner-up in the singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, previously shared on social media the challenges his wife, nicknamed Jellies, faced during pregnancy, including severe hyperemesis gravidarum (extreme, persistent nausea and vomiting), and expressed concern and deep appreciation for everything she went through.

"I'm incredibly proud of Jellies. She had to endure so much throughout this pregnancy, and all I could do was try to share her load as much as possible, while preparing Nori to be a big sister. We're now ready to embrace the joy of this next chapter as a family," Derrick, 40, added in the media release.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DVaObAOkiXb[/embed]

