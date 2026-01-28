Desmond Ng and wife expecting 1st child

Local actor Desmond Ng and his wife, host Kanny Theng, are expecting their first child.

The couple, both 38, broke the news in a joint Instagram post today (Jan 28), revealing the ultrasound photo of the fetus with the caption "Our first family photo."

They tied the knot on March 28 last year.

In an interview with Vibes by 8World, Desmond said the pregnancy was planned; they had set a goal to have children by the age of 40 and wouldn't force it if it didn't happen by then.

He told the Chinese publication they "didn't want to keep living the same life".

"We wanted to set a new goal for ourselves, so we just let nature take its course and see if it would happen. We're really happy to receive this good news before we turn 40," he said.

Kanny is currently 14 weeks pregnant with the due date expected to be in June or July. Desmond admitted he had "complex feelings" upon confirming the pregnancy.

"I couldn't sleep for four days straight because I was both happy and worried. I'd always thought I was ready, but when it actually happened, I realised there were many things that need to change, which made me a little panicked," he explained.

While Kanny knows the fetus' gender, she hasn't told Desmond.

As for whether they'll try for another child, he said they feel that one is enough but added: "Things are unpredictable and might change, I don’t know yet but my wife has always wanted only one child."

