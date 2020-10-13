Desmond Tan: 'The stay-home period made me rethink the true meaning of life'

You would recognise Desmond Tan from the numerous Channel 8 and Channel 5 shows he has acted in since he started acting in 2008. And he’s not slowing down. The 34-year-old has a new drama that will air next year, and gave us a glimpse into it.

1. Tell us about your new drama that’s airing early next year.

The title of the series is CTRL. It’s about manipulation in the world of hackers. This is an interesting role as it involves the complex manipulation sequence, usage of technology and constant transition between the reality and virtual world.

2. You participated in the recording of the song, The Light. Tell us more.

The Light is a beautiful and powerful song – one that shines light and hope during the gloomy and uncertain start of the year. I’m grateful to be part of this meaningful “battle song”, to rally Singaporeans and cheer those on the frontline battling the outbreak.

When I recently listened to the song again, it still gives me that positive vibe and encouragement, just like the first time.

3. What’s the most meaningful thing you’ve learnt this year?

The real challenge was to re-learn and re-adjust to life without a hectic schedule. The big realisation for me: All these years, my world revolved around work, and it has always been the main priority.

The stay-home period made me rethink the true meaning of life. I learnt to focus more on my loved ones, especially after seeing the fragility of life.

This article was first published in Her World Online.