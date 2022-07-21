Despite criticism, Resident Evil ranks number 2 on Netflix Top 10 charts

Whether you like it or not, it appears that the world at large is not immune to the zombie-like obsession with Resident Evil.

Despite some less-than-enthused criticism aimed at the story, acting, and everything else, Resident Evil on Netflix has been watched for 72.7 million hours since it premiered on July 14, cementing its place at number two in the Top 10 chart for the week.

The news comes via Variety, and sitting pretty above the zombie show happens to be Season four of Stranger Things, which was watched for a staggering 102.3 million hours between July 11 to 17.

Based on the video game franchise that introduced survival horror to the masses, the Resident Evil series on Netflix adopts a different way of storytelling, focusing on two parallel storylines set in both 2022 and 2036.

At the core of it is Jade Wesker, daughter of Albert Wesker, as viewers follow her adventures to survive a world swarmed by the undead,

“In the first timeline, 14-year-old sisters Jade and Billie Wesker are moved to New Raccoon City,” the synopsis reads.

“A manufactured corporate town, forced on them right as adolescence is in full swing. But the more time they spend there, the more they come to realise that the town is more than it seems and their father may be concealing dark secrets. Secrets that could destroy the world.

“Cut to the second timeline, well over a decade into the future: there are less than fifteen million people left on Earth. And more than six billion monsters – people and animals infected with the T-virus. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past – about her sister, her father and herself – continue to haunt her.”

While the video game connections are clearly there, the showrunner for the Netflix Resident Evil series wants to make it even deeper, with plans to include Lady Dimitrescu as part of the series. That is, if there are any more seasons of the show.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.