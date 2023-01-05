Despite House of the Dragon success, HBO reportedly shelves multiple Game of Thrones spin-offs

George R.R. Martin has revealed that a couple of Game of Thrones spin-offs have been shelved by HBO.

In a personal blog post written by the A Song of Fire and Ice writer, Martin updated fans about the projects he'll be tackling in the next couple of months, including his long-awaited novel The Winds of Winter, the second season of House of the Dragon and several other Game of Thrones spin-offs that are in the works at HBO.

Though it seemed like Martin has a lot on his plate, he warns that not all of them will be moving forward at once and that the major shakeups at HBO Max have affected the projects greatly.

"Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," he wrote in his most recent post titled Stuff and Nonsense.

"None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon.

"A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf. All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly."

Among the several Game of Thrones spinoffs confirmed since the Emmy-winning series concluded in 2019 is a Jon Snow-centred series featuring Kit Harington reprising his role as the titular, brooding Night's Watch commander.

Others include a Tales of Dunk and Egg series based on George's novellas, prequels Ten Thousand Ships and The Sea Snake, and the animated series The Golden Empire.

While he remained tight-lipped about which of the projects are on hold for now, Martin did tease that he's working on "so many bloody things" that his "head may soon explode".

In the meantime, fans can stream all eight seasons of Game of Thrones and season one of House of the Dragon on HBO Max.

