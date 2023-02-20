'Did he give them 1 of the 10 rings?' Grandmas run into Tony Leung at Gardens by the Bay

When in Singapore, one of the must-visit places for tourists is Gardens by the Bay, and the travel itinerary for celebrities is no different.

Recently, two elderly women ran into Hong Kong superstar Tony Leung at the attraction.

According to a TikTok post yesterday (Feb 19) by Jaden Lim, his grandma and her companion were taking a "leisurely walk in Gardens by the Bay and bumped" into him.

The two women can be seen grinning ear to ear in their photo with Tony, 60, who was dressed in jeans and a black jacket despite the weather.

Sadly, it may be too late for the rest of us to meet Tony in person as Jaden confirmed on Instagram that the encounter occurred on Feb 10.

Some were surprised at how low-key the illustrious actor appeared, with one TikTok user commenting: "Wait what, he was just walking around like that?" to which Jaden replied that Tony was indeed "very casual".

https://www.tiktok.com/@jaden.physio/video/7201458290235116802

Another TikTok user joked that asking Tony for photos on that day was alright, but to run if you see his "arms with a lot of bracelets", referring to his role as the villainous Xu Wenwu in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Another asked: "Did he give them one of the 10 rings?" to which Jaden replied that they were "too precious to give away".

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jaden Lim

Some TikTok users became fans of the grandmas instead of Tony.

"Ah Mas, slay," one commented, while another wrote: "The man was so lucky to have met the two famous ladies."

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/Jaden Lim

AsiaOne has reached out to Jaden for comment.

While fans remember Tony fondly for his 2021 Marvel role, he may have been in Singapore to promote his newest movie Where the Wind Blows, which was released locally on Feb 16.

https://www.tiktok.com/@mm2singapore/video/7200279341966593281

Set in the 1960s, the Hong Kong crime thriller has Tony playing Nam Kong, a corrupt police officer who joins forces with Lui Lok (Aaron Kwok), a formerly-righteous policeman who has gone over to the dark side.

Lui Lok becomes Chinese Chief Detective for Hong Kong Island and Nam Kong of the New Territories, and together they become formidable crime bosses who control tens of thousands of police officers.

Cracks begin to show as Nam Kong plans a hostile takeover of power from Lui Lok.

Where the Wind Blows, rated M18, is currently showing in cinemas.

ALSO READ: 'My dad got drunk every day and my parents quarrelled every day': Tony Leung opens up about painful childhood memories

drimac@asiaone.com

No part of this story can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.