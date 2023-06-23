'He didn't laugh at you for being poor': Aaron Kwok's fans clap back after star mocked for English skills

Speaking a second language is a great skill to have, but non-native speakers can often receive flak for not being good enough.

Hong Kong Heavenly King Aaron Kwok had to contend with having his English skills criticised recently when he attended a press event on June 21 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The singer-actor, 57, responded in English when asked questions in the language, but some netizens were quick to point out his lack of fluency.

"I thought Hong Kong artistes are supposed to be good at English," a comment on Xiaohongshu read.

One netizen compared Aaron to another Hong Kong celeb, writing: "Why is Edison Chen's English so good then?"

"Edison is Canadian, he's speaking his mother tongue," a fan responded in Aaron's defence.

A netizen explained: The residents [of Hong Kong] are all Chinese, and it depends on the family situation — not everyone can speak English!

"Aaron still needed to learn English. His family background was not very good, and he started working when he was young, so his English is definitely not good."

It was reported previously that Aaron was already working at age 18 as an air-con mechanic.

"I feel that only Chinese people like to use things like accents to show their superiority," wrote an irate fan. "There is always a group of people dissing others under almost every spoken language video.

"I am really curious, can you speak the language at a native level? Language may be a weakness of some, but their other strengths and achievements are hundreds of years beyond yours, right?"

Some of Aaron's fans took a different approach to clap back at the naysayers.

"Don't laugh at him for his English, he didn't laugh at you for being poor," one cheeky comment read.

Another read: "He is richer than you, more handsome than your husband, and his wife is more beautiful than you.

"So I don't know why you are laughing at him."

Aaron is in Malaysia for his Amazing Kode World Tour, holding three concerts on June 23 to 25. He performed in Singapore on June 3 and 4.

