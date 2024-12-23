Die Hard 2 and A Soldier's Story actor Art Evans dies aged 82

Die Hard 2 and A Soldier's Story actor Art Evans has died at the age of 82.

The screen star passed away on Saturday (Dec 21) after he "courageously managed" diabetes for "many years".

His wife Babe said in a statement: "Art was not only an incredible actor but a devoted husband, friend, and source of light to everyone who knew him.

"His laughter, passion, and love of life will be deeply missed. While our hearts are heavy, we celebrate the legacy of joy and inspiration he leaves behind."

With a career spanning more than four decades and more than 120 film and TV roles, Art had a varied career, with his early roles including playing a victim in John Carpenter's film Christine, based on the novel by Stephen King.

In 1984, Art co-starred in the blockbuster murder mystery A Soldier's Story as Wilkie.

The film had a budget of just US$6 million (S$8.12 million) and made a whopping US$21,821,347 at the global box office and was nominated for three Academy Awards.

However, Art was arguably best known for his part as Leslie Barnes in the action classic Die Hard 2.

He portrayed an air traffic control tower employee at Dulles International Airport that helped LAPD detective John McClane (Bruce Willis) stop terrorists from crashing planes in the 1990 sequel to Die Hard (1988).

Other movie roles included Death Wish (1974), Leadbelly (1976), Fright Night (1985), Tales from the Hood (1995) and The Story of Us (1999).

Art's TV credits included 'M*A*S*H', The Fall Guy, Hill Street Blues, In the Heat of the Night, Walker Texas Ranger, The X-Files, Monk and Everybody Hates Chris.

He also appeared in Stevie Wonder's music video for Go Home (1985).

In 2011, Art made a cameo in an episode of the sitcom Last Man Standing titled Grandparents Day.

His most recent work, according to IMDB, was voicing Charlie in Disney's The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder animated series in two episodes, which aired in 2022 and 2023.

Art is survived by his spouse Babe and their son Ogadae.

