Dilraba Dilmurat reassures fans after being stranded in Dubai due to ongoing war, now reportedly in Malaysia

Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat was on the way to attend the Dior Fall/Winter 2026 show in Paris when she got stranded in Dubai, reportedly for three days.

Her studio released a statement on March 3, sharing that her flight was cancelled due to "force majeure" and expressed their apologies.

They addressed her fans: "Dilraba cherishes every opportunity to interact with you, but this emergency caught us off guard. We are sorry to disappoint you. At the same time, we would like to inform every fan who cares about her that she is safe at present, and the artiste and the team are also taking care of each other. Please don't worry."

Some fans reportedly claimed her staff had taken a direct flight and successfully landed in Paris while she was booked a connecting flight through the airline Emirates.

Yesterday (March 4), the 33-year-old took to Weibo to reassure fans she is safe: "My team and I are all safe, and the company has handled everything. Please don't worry. I'm so sorry to have worried you all, and thank you for your concern. I hope everyone stays safe and sound."

Looking at her Weibo IP address, it appears she was in Malaysia when she made the post.

Flights within the Middle East have been cancelled since Feb 28 due to the ongoing war between Iran, the US and Israel.

According to an Al Jazeera article on March 3, more than 20,000 flights from the region were cancelled, with major Gulf hubs, including Dubai, remaining closed or severely restricted and leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded.

