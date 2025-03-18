Ding Yuxi praised for 'quick reflexes' in helping save staff member on drama set

Ding Yuxi was praised by fans and netizens after he helped save a staff member on the set of his latest Chinese Republican-era drama Southern Anecdote yesterday (March 17).

In a video uploaded on social media, the 29-year-old Chinese actor, who plays inspector Zhang Haixia in the series, is seen in a black double-breasted coat as he stands in position on a wooden platform to film his scene.

His assistant is seen holding an umbrella over him, seemingly to shield him from fans and paparazzi secretly taking footage of him on the set — including said video.

All of a sudden, Yuxi exclaims in shock as he throws his hands up and rushes forward.

With the camera focused on him, he is seen running to the edge of the pool and reaching down to help someone who had fallen into the water.

Yuxi is quickly joined by his assistant and other staff members.

At one point, he is seen holding tightly to the arm of the affected person, as others pull the latter out of the water.

Just as quickly as he had reacted, Yuxi silently walks back to his initial position on the platform.

On social media including Weibo and YouTube, netizens praised him for his quick response.

A netizen wrote: "Ding Yuxi has quick reflexes and laid down immediately to save the staff member. I hope the latter is alright. The production team should step up their safety precautions!"

"My goodness, Ding Yuxi left quietly after rushing forward to save the person. Why is he so nice?" another netizen commented.

