Direct-to-video Eraser reboot without Arnold Schwarzenegger gets first trailer

Eraser: Reborn, the reboot of the hit Arnold Schwarzenegger film, has gotten its first trailer.

The film starred Schwarzenegger as John Kruger, a US Marshall in the Witness Security Protection Program who specializes in 'erasing' the identities of key witnesses for the government (Vanessa L. Williams) by faking their deaths. It became another hit for Schwarzenegger in the mid-1990s.

In the reboot, Schwarzenegger’s John Kruger character gets traded for a different US Marshal named Mason Pollard (Dominic Sherwood). Pollard 'specializes in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that need to leave no trace of their existence.'

As seen in the trailer, Eraser: Reborn will once again go with the premise of the Eraser’s mission being compromised, forcing him to go on the run with a key witness in his care.

Thus far, the reboot has all the standard action staples like shootouts, explosive sequences, foot chases and run-ins with swamp gators but has very little to be impressed by. Of course, the one big thing missing from this reboot is Schwarzenegger himself.

Eraser: Reborn stars Sherwood (Shadowhunters) as Mason Pollard, Jacky Lai (V-Wars) as Rina Kimura, McKinley Belcher III (Marriage Story) as Paul Whitlock, a mentor to Pollard, and Eddie Ramos (Animal Kingdom) as Sugar Jax, a local gangster.

Eraser: Reborn will release on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on June 7, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.

