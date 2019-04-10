Director Todd Phillips surprised by criticism of violence in Joker

Todd Phillips has been surprised by the criticism of Joker because when making the film he believed that his depiction of the "real-world implications" of violence were a needed departure from the glorification of it in other action movies.

The American director has re-imagined the origin story of the DC Comics villain, who is played by Joaquin Phoenix, portraying him as bullied man Arthur Fleck who after living on the outskirts of society snaps and begins to take revenge on those who have wronged him.

Despite receiving critical acclaim, social media monitoring FBI agents in the US have warned it could inspire screening attacks from incels - a term which refers to men who are "involuntarily celibate" and blame their situation on women - whilst the families of victims killed in the 2012 mass cinema shooting in Aurora, Colorado, which occurred during a screening of 'The Dark Knight Rises' have written to 'Joker' studio Warner Bros. warning them the perceived sympathetic portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime could encourage copy-cat attacks.

Todd feels as though he has acted responsibility as a creative to show audiences what the real implications of violence are.