Disenchanted casts 3 new villains and will feature Snow White's seven dwarfs

It seems the sequel to Disney’s Enchanted, officially titled Disenchanted, is slowly rounding out their cast for the upcoming movie.

Joining original cast Amy Adams as Princess Giselle, Patrick Dempsey as the princess’ love interest Robert Phillip and Idina Menzel (Frozen) as Nancy Tremaine are Emmy award-winning comedian Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown (Community) and Jayma Mays (Glee).

The three new actresses are rumoured to play brand new villains of the film, with Rudolph expected to play the main villain Malvina Monroe and Brown and Mays to play her assistants Rosaleen and Ruby. It is unknown at this point who will be playing Rosaleen and who will be playing Ruby.

The musical slash satire fairytale movie will also see Snow White’s seven dwarfs – Grumpy, Happy, Sneezy, Sleepy, Dopey, Bashful and Doc – make an appearance and play a pivotal role in the film. Fans may even see the dwarfs perform a musical number themselves.

In the original film, archetypal Disney princess Giselle steps out of her animated world into the world of New York City and finds the fairytale love she’s always wanted with cynical lawyer Robert and his daughter Morgan (Rachel Covey). The movie ended with the two receiving their happily ever after.

The sequel, Disenchanted, will see Giselle, Robert, and Morgan moving to a new house in the suburbs, overseen by Malvina Monroe, the main villain of the film. After problems begin to arise, Giselle makes a wish to transform their lives into a perfect fairytale.

However, the spell backfires dramatically and puts Giselle in a rush against the clock to save both her family and her Kingdom of Andalasia before the clock strikes midnight.

The role of Morgan will be played by a new actress as Covey is now too old to play the character.

The chipmunk Pip will also be returning, though it is unclear who will voice the character this time around.

Filming will take place this summer in Ireland, with production scheduled to wrap in August. Disenchanted will release exclusively on Disney+, likely sometime in 2022.

