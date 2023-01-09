Disfigured: Kai Ko requires 30 stitches after drone explodes in his face

All action scenes carry a risk of injury and Taiwanese star Kai Ko has become the latest actor to be wounded during filming.

The 31-year-old was acting in an upcoming Netflix fantasy series translated as Shaman when a drone malfunctioned during an action scene, crashing to the ground and exploding in front of him, media reports said today (Jan 9).

Shards from the drone scratched his face and Kai was sent to the hospital where he underwent 20 to 30 stitches.

Kai's agency confirmed the news and told reporters the accident seriously disfigured his face.

They also revealed that he is focusing on recovery: "Artistes are not superhuman, they are focused on work and have no capacity for accidents like these. They hope they can work in peace and safety, and [we hope for] his life to get back on track soon."

The production company is currently investigating the cause of the accident. Kai will return to work when he has fully recovered.

The drama series Shaman is adapted from a novel of the same title. The storyline revolves around Han-jie (Kai Ko), who makes a mistake as a child and consequently becomes a shaman to redeem the sins of the god San Tai Zi (Wang Po-chieh). He deals with tricky affairs involving lonely spirits and wild ghosts.

Other cast members include Simon Hsueh and Sonia Sui.

