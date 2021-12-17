Disney+ adds SharePlay support for Watch Together feature on FaceTime

iOS users can now watch Disney+ content with their family members and friends while on a FaceTime call.

According to Disney, the SharePlay support is available globally across the entire Disney+ content catalogue.

With up to 32 people on a SharePlay session, each participant in the FaceTime call can choose audio and subtitles in his/her preferred language.

SharePlay on Disney+ is supported on the Apple TV, iPhone and iPad. All users in the session need to be a Disney+ subscriber and the devices need to run tvOS 15.1, iOS 15.1 or iPadOS 15.1 or later.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.