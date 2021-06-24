Disney casts West Side Story's Rachel Zegler as Snow White in live movie

Rachel Zegler has been named fairest in the land. The Latino actress, best known for her role in West Side Story, will be playing Snow White in a live-action adaptation film.

The film will deliver a new take on Disney’s 1937 animated classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White was Disney’s very first princess, and the studio is pulling out all the stops to do right by the character.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts,” said Director Mark Webb. “Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Snow White is the second Disney Princess live adaptation in Disney’s lineup. Currently, the studio is still in the midst of filming a live-action The Little Mermaid with singer Halle Bailey as the red-headed mermaid princess.

Casting Zegler also marks a step in the right direction for the House of Mouse who have been trying to diversify its Disney Princess characters.

In addition to playing Snow White, Zegler is also set to appear in Zachary Levi’s DC comic-book movie, Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.