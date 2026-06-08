Disney created decoy version of Toy Story 5 to keep Taylor Swift's involvement a secret

Disney created a "decoy version" of Toy Story 5 to keep Taylor Swift's involvement a secret.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Fate of Ophelia hitmaker had written a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You — from the perspective of cowgirl Jessie and takes Taylor back to her country roots — especially for the film.

But even the cast and crew on the production were kept in the dark about her involvement.

Speaking at a SXSW London panel, VFX supervisor Thomas Jordan admitted only a "very small group" knew about the song because Disney and Pixar "create a decoy version" to show staff Toy Story 5 without I Knew It, I Knew You.

According to Variety, he said: "The crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret until last week."

Thomas revealed Taylor herself had approached producers about giving them a song she had written.

He said: "Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge Toy Story fan like many of us.

"She actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, 'Uh, yes! Yes we do.' That was in February, so we've had to keep it a secret ever since then."

When the song was announced, Taylor admitted on social media she had "always dreamed" of working on the Toy Story soundtrack.

She wrote alongside a video of herself dressed as Jessie as a child: "I've always dreamed of getting to write for these characters whom I've adored since I was a five-year-old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.

"I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?

"Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.

"Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a Toy Story kid from the age of five till now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

I Knew It, I Knew You was written and produced with long‑time collaborator Jack Antonoff and Taylor has launched three exclusive CD editions through her official website, each featuring a different version of the song — the film version, an acoustic take, and a piano rendition - all with alternate vocals and production.

Taylor's new track draws directly from Jessie's storyline in the upcoming film, tapping into the cowgirl's emotional highs and lows.

The project sees the pop superstar leaning back into the country textures that shaped her early career, while still weaving in the pop sensibilities and narrative detail she's known for.

Jessie, who first galloped into the franchise in Toy Story 2, struck an immediate chord with Taylor when she watched early scenes from the new instalment, prompting her to dive straight into writing.

Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said Taylor's instinctive understanding of Jessie's emotional state made the collaboration feel "meant to be."

He said Taylor's song felt so naturally tied to the film that it was "like a long‑lost family member" returning to the franchise.

The confirmation of Taylor's song follows a wave of mysterious "TS" billboards — teasing both Toy Story and Taylor Swift's initials — appeared across major cities over the weekend, from Los Angeles and Chicago to Toronto, Mexico City and London.

The stunt sparked intense fan speculation, which only grew after a themed countdown quietly launched on Taylor's official website and additional signage lit up in New York and Los Angeles ahead of the announcement.

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