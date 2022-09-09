Disney+ Day 2022: $1.98 for first month, 30% off shopDisney and more

Disney+ Day is here and to commemorate this event, the House of Mouse has plenty of offers and surprises for fans of all things Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and more.

From discounts to sneak peeks and teasers of what’s to come in the remaining quarter of the year, fans have a lot to look forward to on this special day.

First month of Disney+ for just $1.98

To celebrate Disney+ Day, fans are invited to join the Disney+ community with a special introductory offer. Starting today (Sept 9) through Sept 20 at 3pm, new and returning subscribers in Singapore can get one month of Disney+ for $1.98.

Subscription will resume to $11.98/month once the one month is over.

30% off storewide at shopDisney

This year, there’s even more to celebrate with a very special, limited time offer at shopDisney. Disney+ subscribers will be notified via email to unlock a Disney+ Day subscriber discount to enjoy 30 per cent off Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars products. The discount will be automatically applied to qualifying items at checkout.

Subscribers who are not opted-in to receive marketing emails can reach out to Disney+ Guest Services to validate their subscription and redeem the offer. The offer is valid till Sept 20 at 3pm too, and available for selected items only, while stocks last.

Global premieres of fan-favourite Disney content

The Disney+ Day content lineup features exciting global premieres from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. As previously announced, the movies and TV shows fans can now finally stream on the platform include Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, Pinocchio, Cars on the Road and more.

Special sneak peek at Andor

Launching Sept 21 with a three-episode premiere, Andor explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make.

The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

A special sneak peek will be released so keep your eyes peeled!

Surprise release of BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA

A stage-focused concert film, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA is now streaming on Disney+.

An exclusive cinematic 4K concert film starring RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage — LA is a stunning concert film that captures the first time in two years since the pandemic that the band met fans in person, and was filmed during their performances in November and December last year at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.