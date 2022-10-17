Disney dives under the sea with Halle Bailey in first The Little Mermaid poster

The first The Little Mermaid poster has made its way to the surface!

The new The Little Mermaid poster released by Disney features Halle Bailey as Ariel as she perches on a rock at the bottom of the sea. She gazes upwards, showing her desire to venture to the surface one day. Being part of the surface world has always been a goal of Ariel’s.

The teaser trailer Disney released last month also made it clear of the mermaid princess' desire too.

The teaser trailer made a splash with 104 million views within the first couple of days.

Bailey, who's best known for being one half of the singing duo Chloe x Halle stunned viewers with her rendition of Part of Your World and offered a beacon to young Black girls who could see themselves in The Little Mermaid.

The Little Mermaid will share a Disney tale that most viewers are quite familiar with. It will follow Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton (Javier Bardem), who is deeply fascinated with the human world.

After she saves a human named Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) from a shipwreck, she begins to fall in love with him and is determined to meet him again. She makes a pact with the sea witch Ursula (Melissa McCarthy) whilst her friends Flounder (Jacob Tremblay), Scuttle (Awkwafina) and Sebastian (Daveed Diggs) try to help her from doom.

The The Little Mermaid live-action remake is written by Jane Goldman and David Magee. Rob Marshall serves as director. The movie will feature the original soundtrack with four new songs composed by Alan Menken and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The Little Mermaid swims to theatres on May 26, 2023.

ALSO READ: Black family celebrates new princess Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but says more diversity is needed