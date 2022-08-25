Disney+ exploring King Kong live-action origin series

Disney+ is exploring Skull Island! The streamer is currently in development on a King Kong live-action series based on the 1933 film.

The series will be an adventure origins story that will return to Skull Island and explore the mythology and mystery of Kong’s home. Stephany Folsom is attached to write a script for the Disney+ project, as well as executive produce alongside James Wan.

The 1933 film was a hit with both critics and audiences. It featured breakthrough special effects for its depiction of Kong and has been remade twice – once in 1976 (directed by John Guillermin) and 2005 (by Peter Jackson).

This King Kong is not connected to Legendary’s Monsterverse, which has released two films featuring the giant ape (Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong). Legendary is currently working on a TV project at Apple TV+ and an animated Netflix show.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.