Disney+'s Battle of Fates contestants form fortune-telling quartet, to tour Asia for readings

South Korea has their beloved K-pop acts, and now a fortune-telling group has been added to the mix.

Four contestants from Battles of Fates - a Disney+ reality competition where 49 'fate masters' such as shamans and tarot readers compete - have formed a group and will be touring Asia for fan-meets.

Naming themselves Oracle4, the members are shamans Noh Seul-bi (also known as MZ Shaman) and Maehwa Doryung, as well as tarot reader Choi Hannah and Meta Jun, who practices saju myungri (a Korean fortune-telling practice).

Hannah was also a contestant on the 2024 dating reality show Possessed Love (also called Fortune Tellers' Love).

The quartet announced the news in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday (April 7), writing: "This is probably the world's first fortune-teller group, Oracle4. Thank you for inviting us for readings from all over the world… Let's meet soon."

While the post indicates they have been invited to Malaysia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Philippines, only their Thailand stop has been announced.

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Tickets for the Thailand fan-meet on April 12 reportedly sold out in two minutes. Fans will have the chance to meet them in person and those who bought the VIP tickets will have their fortune read by one of them.

On April 7, Meta Jun also posted a video on YouTube where Oracle4 read each other's fortunes.

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Battle of Fates premiered Feb 11 this year on Disney+, and each episode sees contestants taking on missions where they are tasked to find the answers for different cases such as the cause of death for deceased people and identifying couples with multiple children.

Some of the contestants are reportedly fully booked for the year and even until 2029.

Disney+ said in a press release on March 5 the show became the number one series premiere of all time on Disney+ Korea (based on views in its first 12 days), a record previously held by 2023's hit K-drama Moving. Local adaptations for other markets are also confirmed to be in development.

Battle of Fates is streaming on Disney+.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com