Disney+ has arrived and here are some shows to watch that aren't WandaVision or The Mandalorian

Disney+ has arrived in Singapore after a long wait and we're finally part of that world. While it's certainly a moment befitting of a Disney Princess medley, we figured that it will be more helpful to curate a list of shows for you to watch.

Of course, by now, you would have read a ton about WandaVision and The Mandalorian. And rather than flogging the proverbial dead horses, we are going to take a look at some of the hidden gems on Disney+ and bring you on a magic carpet ride into the unknown.

Better buckle up because this is a whole new world and we've got a wide range of shows from live-action Disney flicks to documentaries and even musicals.

Hamilton

When this revolutionary musical premiered on Broadway in 2015 to critical acclaim, many lamented the fact that a trip to New York City might just be a tad much to watch it. When it was announced that the filmed version of it was coming to Disney+, there were still people who couldn't catch it because the service wasn't available in their country — in other words, us.

Now, we can finally enjoy Hamilton in the comfort of our own home. The filmed version of the original Broadway hit combines the best elements of live theatre, film, and streaming in an astounding blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway.

Presenting the tale of American founding father Alexander Hamilton, this show is the story of America then, told by America now.

Newsies

One of the more underrated gems from the Disney catalogue, Newsies is a musical inspired by the real life Newsboys' Strike of 1899 in New York City. In this show, an unlikely band of underdogs — led by Jack Kelly (played by American actor-singer Jeremy Jordan) — take on the biggest names in publishing in a remarkable fight for justice and fair pay.

It won at the 2012 Tony Awards for Best Original Score and Best Choreography.

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

As one of the crown jewels of the Walt Disney Animation Studios, the Frozen franchise has captivated viewers — young and old — across the globe with its story, music, and computer animation.

Now, you can take a look behind the scenes at the making of Frozen 2 as the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a six-part series to reveal what it takes — the challenges and the breakthroughs— to put together an Oscar-winning animated film.

Marvel's 616

Yes, WandaVision isn't on this list but that doesn't mean we've ignored one of the biggest franchises in pop culture history. Marvel fans, we see you and we got you.

Marvel 616 is an anthology documentary series exploring the cultural, societal, and historical impacts of the Marvel Universe and its intersection with the everyday world. From the story behind the iconic Japanese Spider-man and the stories of representation told by Marvel, to shining a spotlight on cosplayers, this series allows us to appreciate the Marvel brand on a more intimate and deeper level.

As the late Stan Lee would have said: "Welcome, true believers."

Lady and the Tramp

We're all familiar with the live-action remakes of Disney classics that had theatrical releases but there is one that remained exclusive to Disney+ — Lady and the Tramp.

This version is a timeless retelling of the 1955 animated classic where Lady (an overachieving, pampered American Cocker Spaniel house dog) and Tramp (a tough, but lovable, fast-talking stray) embark on an unexpected but heartwarming and romantic adventure that brings them closer together despite their differences.

Taylor Swift — folklore: the long pond studio sessions

In this intimate concert session, our 'kween' Taylor Swift performs every song from her most recent album, folklore. Accompanied by her co-producers and filmed at the historic Long Pond Studios — a setting that evokes the nostalgic, wistful nature of the album, Taylor discusses the creation and meaning of each song as they record their first in-person performance together.

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted

Most times, you'll find Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay yelling at aspiring chefs in the kitchen on a reality television programme and it's just so much fun.

This time, however, he's on a mission to immerse himself in new cultures, dishes, and flavours. From Peru, Laos and Morocco to Hawaii, Alaska and New Zealand, Gordon roars through valleys, dives into oceans, hikes through forests and climbs mountains as he travels the globe in his never-ending pursuit of culinary inspiration.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

Can't get enough of the internet's newest 'daddy'? Then you don't want to miss out on this 12-part series that allows you to see the world through Jeff Goldblum's eyes.

In each episode of the National Geographic series, Jeff pulls on the thread of a deceptively familiar object to unravel a world of astonishing connections and fascinating science and history. Through the prism of his curious and witty mind, nothing is as it seems.

The 'modern marvels' explored in the series are so commonplace and we often take them for granted, but Jeff does not.

This list is not exhaustive and with over 650 films and 15,000 episodes of content, Disney+ definitely gives you more bang for your buck.

Don't forget to check out Star (the latest content brand added to the Disney+ lineup) as well. It provides more mature shows such as Grey's Anatomy — yes, 16 seasons of it. And if you're feeling nostalgic, you can even find classic television series like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The X-Files, and Alias.

