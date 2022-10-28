Disney produces first plus-size heroine for short film about body dysmorphia

Disney has produced its first plus-size heroine for a short film about body dysmorphia.

The project, titled Reflect, shows a young ballet dancer called Bianca who is said to battle "her own reflection, overcoming doubt and fear by channelling her inner strength, grace and power".

Directed by Hillary Bradfield, the film is part of the second batch of the Short Circuit series of experimental short films.

Available to watch on Disney+, fans have said they have been left in tears by the spotlighting of a plus-size character.

It shows Bianca's teacher inspecting her position at the barre while reminding her: "Tight tummy! Long neck!", before the mirror shatters around as the girl struggles with the image of her broken body.

The NHS says: "Body dysmorphic disorder, or body dysmorphia, is a mental health condition where a person spends a lot of time worrying about flaws in their appearance. These flaws are often unnoticeable to others."

Director Hillary is a Disney Animation artist who worked on Frozen 2 and Encanto - which featured the first Disney princess with glasses.

It comes after a 2014 petition from American high school student Jewel Moore reached 37,000 signatures as she campaigned for Disney to make a plus-size princess with the slogan "Every body is beautiful".

The film follows the new Baymax series on Disney+ which featured an episode dedicated to a girl's first period.