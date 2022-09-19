Disney pulls Star Wars: Rogue Squadron spin-off from release schedule

There are a lot of Star Wars projects lined up for fans within the next year, but Rogue Squadron won't be on the list.

The solo movie from director Patty Jenkins has been pulled from Disney's release calendar, leaving its fate up in the air (no pun intended).

The news comes as little surprise, following an earlier delay in November 2021 due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins.

The feature was then set for a Dec 23, 2023, but it has now been pushed back to an unannounced date in the future.

First announced in 2020, Rogue Squadron was expected to be the first Star Wars film to play in theatres since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

It was supposed to follow a new generation of Rebels fighters as they become the fiercest pilots in the Galaxy, and serve some elements from the 1998 original game of the same name on the side, but the exact timeline that it's set in has yet to be defined.

Now that it has been postponed, it'll be even longer before we can get a glimpse of Rogue Squadron – in fact, Jenkins' other projects, Wonder Woman 3 and a Cleopatra movie, might even be completed before then.

Both titles are due to star Gal Gadot.

Elsewhere in a galaxy far, far away, Andor is slated to premiere on Disney+ on September 21, with Tales of the Jedi dropping in hot one month later on October 26.

The Mandalorian Season 3 and Ahsoka are both currently assigned to a general 2023 release, following the second season of The Bad Batch, which is set to premiere on January 4.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.