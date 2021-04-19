Disney+ Singapore adds R21-rated adult content to its growing library

Ever since Disney+‘s launch in Singapore in February 2021, there has been plenty of content being added to its library regularly, especially via its Star category, which houses majority of the NC16 rated and above content.

And now, a slew of R21-rated movies and TV shows have just been added to Disney+‘s Star library, just in time for your weekend viewing:

Battle of the Sexes

Borat

Homeland (Seasons 1 to 8)

Love, Simon

Love, Victor

Modern Family (Seasons 1 to 11)

Scary Movie 4

Another new feature recently added to Disney+ is the ability to filter movie results by 4K Ultra HD & HDR content, which is especially useful if you want to test out that shiny new 4K or 8K TV of yours.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.