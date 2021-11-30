Disney will spend a whopping $45b on content in 2022

Disney+ is getting bigger.

Disney recently outlined its plans for Disney+ content in the 2022 fiscal year (beginning in October 2021), which include an increased content budget of US$33 billion (S$45 billion). An annual report filed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission revealed that the company spent US$25 billion on content for its streaming service in 2021 alone.

It should be noted that Netflix spent almost US$14 billion on content in 2021, and Disney is one-upping the company by a truly massive margin. The report had a little more detail on where that US$33 billion is going, highlighting the company’s plans to release 50 movies in 2022 across all the brands under its umbrella, such as 20th Century Studios and Marvel Studios.

These movies aren’t necessarily exclusive to Disney+ however, and most will probably hit theaters first. Disney also plans to put out 60 unscripted TV shows, 30 comedy series, 25 drama series, 15 limited series, 10 animated series and 5 made-for-TV movies. These projects weren’t named, but it's safe to assume they will hit Disney+ in due time.

Part of this whopping US$33 billion budget could be due to Disney’s ESPN+ sports content, which is notoriously expensive to produce. Disney+ is also getting some high-budget TV shows in the future, ranging from Obi-Wan Kenobi to Secret Invasion. Check out our coverage of Disney+ Day to learn more about what the streaming service has in store.