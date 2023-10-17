Disney's 100-year journey from garage studio to media empire

Oct 1923 Walt Disney and brother Roy Disney start Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio after signing a contract with distributer MJ Winkler for Alice Comedies

March 1924 Alice's Day at Sea, the first short film of the Alice Comedies series, is released

Jan 1926 Renames to Walt Disney Studio

Sept 1927 All-cartoon series Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, a character created by Walt Disney, is released by the distributor MJ Winkler. However, Disney later has a falling-out with Winkler after realising he doesn't own the rights to his work

May 1928 Popular character Mickey Mouse, co-created with Ub Iwerks, debuts in relatively unsuccessful cartoon shows Plane Crazy and The Gallopin' Gaucho

Nov 1928 Mickey's claim to fame, Steamboat Willie, premiers. Minnie Mouse is introduced

Dec 1929 Company spun off into four unit — Walt Disney Productions, Walt Disney Enterprises, Liled Realty and Investment Co, and the Disney Film Recording Co

1930 Disney merchandising begins, the first Mickey Mouse book and newspaper comic strip are published

1932 One of the first full-colour cartoons, Flowers and Trees, a part of the Silly Symphony series, wins the Academy Award for best cartoon

Feb 1935 First Mickey Mouse cartoon in colour, The Band Concert, is released

Dec 1937 First feature-length animated film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, is released

1942 Begins making propaganda and training films for the American military during the Second World War. Saludos Amigos is created to promote good relations with South America

Jan 1943 Anti-Nazi film Der Fuehrer's Face is released, wins the Academy Award for Best Cartoon

1945 Releases Destino, a film made in collaboration with Spanish artist Salvador Dalí

Dec 1948 Releases Seal Island, its first documentary film

Oct 1949 Launches Walt Disney Music Company

July 1950 Release of Treasure Island, first completely live-action feature.

Dec 1950 Releases its first television show One Hour in Wonderland

Feb 1953 Releases Peter Pan

Oct 1954 First airing of Disneyland television show

Jul 1955 Opens the first Disneyland theme park

Oct 1955 First programme of the Mickey Mouse Club television series airs

Aug 1964 Release of Mary Poppins

Dec 1966 Walt Disney dies

Dec 1971 Roy Disney dies

Nov 1976 Card Walker named CEO, replacing Donn Tatum

Nov 1977 Roy E Disney, son of co-founder Roy O Disney, announces his resignation

1982 Coca-Cola launches a series of unsuccessful attempts to buy Disney

April 1983 First Disney Theme Park outside of the United States opens in Tokyo

1983 Ron W Miller replaces Walker as CEO; Raymond Watson becomes chairman

April 1983 Disney Channel begins airing

Feb 1984 Launches Touchstone Film label in an attempt to cater to mature audiences

1984 Walt Disney's nephew Roy Edward Disney and his business partner, Stanley Gold, remove Ron Miller as CEO and president and Raymond Watson as chairman, replacing them with Michael Eisner and Frank Wells in the aftermath of an unsuccessful buyout attempt by investor Saul Steinberg.

Eisner became the first person with no personal connection to Walt Disney to lead Walt Disney Productions. His first four years as CEO would see Disney surge from last place to first in box-office receipts among the eight major studios

1986 Walt Disney Productions renamed The Walt Disney Company

Feb 1989 Launches Hollywood Pictures label to produce comedy films aimed towards mature audiences

1989 Launches Hollywood Records, offering recordings ranging from rap to movie soundtracks

May 1991 Joins the Dow Jones Industrial Average index

Jan 1992 Sets up Disney Publishing Group, which includes Hyperion Books, Hyperion Books for Children and Disney Press

April 1992 Euro Disneyland, now Disneyland Paris, opens in Marne-la-Vallée, France

April 1994 First show from Disney Theatrical Productions — Beauty and the Beast — opens on Broadway

April 1994 Frank Wells, president of the Walt Disney Co, dies in a helicopter crash

July 1994 Releases animated musical The Lion King

July 1995 Announces acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC Inc for US$19 billion

1996 Acquires Jumbo Pictures

1997 Enters a 10-year distribution partnership with Pixar

2000 Bob Iger becomes president

Dec 2003 Walt Disney's nephew Roy Disney resigns as chairman of Feature Animation division and as vice chairman of the company's board.

In a letter to then-CEO Michael Eisner, he alleged that the company failed under Eisner during the previous seven years, citing low attendance at theme parks and "loss of public trust" among other reasons.

After his resignation, he helped establish the website called SaveDisney.com aimed at ousting Eisner.

May 2003 Finding Nemo releases.

July 2003 Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl releases.

2004 Comcast launches an unsolicited US$54.1 billion takeover offer for Disney in February, triggering a battle to keep the entertainment company independent. The cable TV provider abandoned its bid two months later, after it became apparent that it was too low to succeed.

March 2005 Eisner announces that he would resign that September, one year before his contract expired.

Oct 2005 Iger becomes CEO

Jan 2006 Announces acquisition of Toy Story creator Pixar Animation Studios in a US$7.4 billion deal

Feb 2006 Announces merger of its ABC Radio stations with Citadel Broadcasting in a US$2.7 billion deal

Aug 2009 Announces acquisition of Marvel Entertainment in US$4 billion deal

Jan 2012 Acquires controlling interest in Indian entertainment firm UTV

Oct 2012 Announces acquisition of Star Wars producer Lucasfilm for US$4.05 billion

Feb 2013 Achieves US$100 billion in market capitalisation

Nov 2013 Releases Frozen, one of its top-grossing animated movies

Dec 2015 Releases Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the first Lucasfilm titled release under the new owner

2016 Shanghai Disney Resort opens, the first Disney theme park in mainland China

Aug 2017 Acquires majority stake in BAMTech

Dec 2017 Announces a deal to buy 21st Century Fox's film and television studios, entertainment networks and international TV businesses, for US$52.4 billion. Comcast launches a competing bid of US$65 billion for Fox, driving up the price Disney paid for the assets. The acquisition closed in 2019 at a raised bid of US$71.3 billion.

Nov 2019 Launches Disney+ streaming service

Jan 2020 Hong Kong Disneyland closes, as the region deals with the rising threat of Covid-19. The spread of the deadly virus causes the company to shutter all its theme parks. The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, remained closed for 412 days – the longest closure in its history

Feb 2020 Elevates parks head Bob Chapek to CEO of Disney

March 2022 Disney issues statement opposing Florida's law that banned classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children. Opponents labeled the measure the "don't say gay" bill, saying it would hurt LGBTQ children.

April 2022 Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signs a bill that strips Disney of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in apparent retaliation for its opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law.

Aug 2022 Activist investor Third Point discloses stake worth US$1 billion, recommends changes at Disney

Sept 2022 Disney announces truce with activist investor Third Point, appoints tech and media veteran Carolyn Everson to the board of directors

Nov 2022 Iger reinstated as CEO, replacing Chapek

Dec 2022 Launches ad-supported subscription tier on its streaming service Disney+

Jan 2023 Activist investor Nelson Peltz of Trian Fund Management formally launches a battle for a board seat at Disney to rescue the entertainment giant from what he called a "crisis" of overspending on the streaming business, the purchase of 21st Century Fox and failed succession planning.

Feb 2023 Announces a sweeping restructuring, including 7,000 job cuts, in an effort to save US$5.5 billion in costs and to make its streaming business profitable

Feb 2023 Peltz ends his quest for a board seat

April 2023 Disney sues Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in federal court, claiming he was "weaponising" state government in retaliation for the company's criticism of a law that banned classroom discussion of sexuality and gender identity with younger children

May 2023 Thousands of film and television writers go on strike after the Writers Guild of America (WGA) called its first work stoppage in 15 years after failing to reach an agreement with major studios such as Disney and Netflix over payment and limits on the use of artificial intelligence

July 2023 Hollywood actors go on strike after talks with studios break down, joining film and television writers who have been on picket lines since May and deepening the disruption of scores of shows and movies

Oct 2023 Activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management amasses roughly US$2.5 billion worth of shares in Disney, and is expected to ask the company for multiple board seats