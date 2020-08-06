Disney's Mulan will open in theatres on Sept 4 in Singapore

It was previously reported that Disney will be releasing the live-adaptation of Mulan on its streaming service Disney+ after delaying the film’s release for a few months.

For countries without Disney+, and this includes Singapore, Disney will still be going ahead with a theatrical release for Mulan. The film, which stars Liu YiFei as the titular heroine Mulan, will be opening in theatres around Singapore on Sept 4, 2020.

The film was originally supposed to launch on 27 March, but had its release date shifted numerous times due to the coronavirus.

With Disney making the decision to release the film on Disney+, and in theatres for countries without Disney+, fans will finally be able to catch the live-action adaptation of one of Disney’s most beloved princesses.

Aside from Mulan, Disney has also released a statement with release dates for several of its other movies to open in Singapore theatres,