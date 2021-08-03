DivaFarmer: Kit Chan does farming because it gives her a ‘nice hippie peaceful’ buzz

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Kit Chan once declared that she hopes to be someone like a farmer who "works according to the seasons" in past interviews with the media in China.

On Tuesday (Aug 3), she posted on Weibo three photos of her growing vegetables, as she wrote in Chinese: "Someone once said that I was a 'farmer singer' as I believe that life and work is seasonal. Endless work is against the law of nature.

"How apt that I am now trying to be a farmer. It may be hard work, but it's very satisfying."

The 48-year-old added: "Watching the seedlings grow until they are harvested - this process brings up hope and let us feel deeply the tenacity of life."

She ended the post by saying: "Let us embrace every day with hope despite the adversity in life."

Chan posted the same photos on the platform on her new Instagram account.

In English, she wrote: "I harvested 10kg of kale with another volunteer at the farm in one morning! Who says I'm just a diva? I'm a flexible girl!

"And did I tell you that farming gives me such a buzz, in that nice hippie peaceful way?"

She used the hashtags #KitOffDuty, #NotJustADiva, #CallMeFarmerKit, #DivaFarmer and #FarmerSinger.

It is also harvest time for Chan in terms of music.

Chan, who is known for the National Day song Home and songs such as Heartache and Worries, launched her new single See You Around just last month.

ALSO READ: Kit Chan has a new best friend - Hong Kong actress Sheren Tang

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.