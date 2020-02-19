Divorced Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan to use co-parenting app for daughter

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum will reportedly use a co-parenting app to help raise their daughter together.

The former couple had their divorce finalised earlier this month after announcing their separation in April 2018 following nine years of marriage.

It has now been reported they have agreed on the terms of their custody arrangements for six-year-old Everly.

According to Us Weekly magazine, Jenna and Channing will rely on an app called OurFamilyWizard, which is designed to help divorced parents communicate, in order to properly keep track of their schedules when it comes to their daughter.

The app allows parents to map out their schedules, as well as list any expenses, keep track of daily activities with a journal, and share messages that cannot be edited, deleted, or retracted by either party.

As per their custody agreement, Channing, 39, will take care of Everly during the week, while Jenna, also 39, will have custody on alternate weekends.

The exes have also appointed a parenting coordinator for any changes in their schedule, and have planned out all future holidays with Everly by splitting Halloween, Easter and Thanksgiving by odd and even years.

Jenna and Channing also plan to equally divide their daughter's winter break and attempt to celebrate her birthdays together.

The documents state: "Unless the parties agree to spend time on the minor child's birthday together for a joint celebration, each party shall be entitled to spend time with the minor child on her birthday every year. The parties shall use their best efforts to include the other parent in any planned birthday party for the minor child."

A preliminary custody agreement was confirmed in January, which highlighted both agreed not to feature Everly in "any for-profit posts" on social media, including "sponsorships, advertisements, or any social media campaign without the other party's consent".

However, they are both free to post family pictures whenever they want.