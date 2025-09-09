'Do I still have what it takes?' Singapore Idol's Olinda Cho auditions for TVB singing competition

A familiar face, with a familiar voice to match, has returned to the reality talent show scene.

In late July, Singaporean singer Olinda Cho, who was the second runner-up of the first season of Singapore Idol (2004), auditioned for the fourth season of the Hong Kong reality singing competition Midlife, Sing & Shine!, co-produced by TVB and Singapore's Gateway Entertainment.

This marks her return to competitive singing after eight years, since the second season of Sing! China.

The 45-year-old sang Taiwanese singer Jeff Chang's Love Like a Tidal Wave. In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao published today (Sept 9), she revealed that she had signed up for the competition at the encouragement of a close friend but has yet to set any goals for herself.

"Every time I participate in a talent show, I'm competing with myself. Now, at 45, I'm still challenging myself and don't feel the need to compare myself to others. Maybe when I was younger, I wanted to win - but as I get older, my mentality is, 'Do I still have what it takes?'"

In explaining her song of choice for the auditions, Olinda said that her mindset changes at each stage of her life. When she joined the Fame Awards at the age of 13, she sang a Whitney Houston song.

"Back then, I was young and had no professional vocal training. I was more focused on showing off my skills - it's like owning a Ferrari to show off, but you don't know how to drive," she admitted.

In 2016, Olinda participated in the Singapore auditions for the first season of the reality show Sing! China. She was crowned the winner for the Singapore stop, and thereafter in 2017, was personally scouted to take part in its second season.

Auditions for Midlife, Sing & Shine! 4 were also held in Malaysia and Australia.

Results for the Singapore leg will reportedly be announced in late September, and if successful, hopefuls will be notified of their advancement in the competition.

