'Do you guys think I am 12?' Julia Fox 'wasn't in love' with Kanye West

Julia Fox "wasn't in love" with Kanye West.

The Uncut Gems actress recently confirmed her six-week romance with the 44-year-old rapper had come to an end but she's insisted she isn't upset about the split because she remains "on good terms" with the 'Stronger' hitmaker and their brief relationship has boosted her profile.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, she wrote: "Why not see me for what I am which is a #1 hustler.

"I came up yall lol and not only that but Kanye and I are on good terms! I have love for him but I wasn't in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!(sic)"

The 32-year-old star also slammed reports she had been seen crying at LAX airport.

Referring to the suicide of Hollywood manager Chris Huvane, she wrote: "and for the record the only time I cried in 2022 was on Feb 6th on my dead BFF bday.(sic)"

It was confirmed on Tuesday (Feb 14) Julia and Kanye had split.

In a statement, a rep for the actress told E! News: "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together."

The pair had sparked speculation that they had called it quits when Julia hit like on an Instagram post made by Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian before going on to remove all traces of Kanye from her own social media and unfollow him.

Kanye - who was married to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021 and has North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with her - had also taken to Instagram to insist that he is "not giving up" on family.

He wrote: "I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY (sic)"

The pair have recently exchanged insults on social media but the FourFiveSeconds hitmaker remains convinced that he'll eventually get back with Kim.

He wrote: "I HAVE FAITH THAT WE'LL BE BACK TOGETHER (sic)"