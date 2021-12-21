Doctor Strange 2 reshoots add new characters and MCU cameos

The recent premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home has fans hyped up for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie.

The Benedict Cumberbatch-led movie had some issues getting off the ground, with Sam Raimi taking over the project after the departure of director Scott Derrickson. The movie also went through rounds of reshoots, but as seen by the teaser trailer released as part of No Way Home‘s post-credits, it appears that reshoots are wrapping up real soon.

The call for reshoots was likely due to the possibilities of multiple characters crossing paths with each other following No Way Home. Now that the multiverse is open, Raimi is able to include more cameos, with rumours heavily supporting the appearance of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki from Loki and the Avengers movies, as well as Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, post her Westview mess in WandaVision. Another character in the rumour mill is Jonathan Major’s Kang the Conqueror.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently slated to release on May 6, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.