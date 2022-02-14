Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Super Bowl trailer teases Professor X

Following his antics in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange certainly has a repairing to do. But has seen in the earlier teasers he has more ‘help’ this time round. Do check out the Superbowl 2022 trailer here –

Wanda Maximoff is now the Scarlet Witch following the events in WandaVision, and she’s looking confident of her abilities. The prospect however is the casual MCU viewer who watches simply the movies. How they would be able to comprehend abilities without the Disney+ series would be the challenge to keep them engaged.

Adding into the mix, we have Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo. Plus, our first good look at Xotichl Gomez’s America Chavez.

Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives only in theaters May 6. pic.twitter.com/CCQXPNMfHm — Doctor Strange (@DrStrange) February 13, 2022

Since the last teaser, we can also confirm that one of the antagonists in the show is Gargantos which we hope is not just muscle in the movie. After all, in the comics, Gargantos is a sea monster and has been an opponent of Namor the Sub-Mariner.

This then brings us to most hyped about part Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness which is all the possible cameos we could see come to life! Considering that Spider-Man: No Way Home pulled it off in spectacular fashion, it remains to be seen how Doctor Strange will up the ante.

Was that a bald guy in a British accent? Does he sit in a wheelchair? And a dude who turn himself into a living flame? And did we see Knull being introduced?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.