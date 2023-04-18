Doctors reportedly trying to 'figure out what happened' to Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx's doctors are reportedly trying to "figure out what happened" to the actor.

The Ray Oscar-winner, 55, is said to still be hospitalised in Atlanta nearly a week after he was stricken by a "medical complication" that forced him to stop shooting his upcoming film Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz.

Sources say a raft of tests are still being carried out on the star to get to the bottom of his unspecified condition.

People reported on Monday (April 17) it had confirmed "the actor is still in a Georgia medical facility, having tests run following the 'medical complication' his daughter Corinne Foxx spoke out about last week".

Another insider has told CNN Jamie is under observation by medical professionals "still trying to figure out what exactly happened".

The source said: "They are running tests."

But earlier this week Jamie was said to be "steadily" recovering.

He was revealed to be receiving treatment for an unspecified issue by his daughter and Beat Shazam co-host Corinne Foxx, 29, who said on Wednesday her dad was in "recovery" following the scare.

An insider previously told People the set of Jamie's Back in Action film was totally "shut down" on Wednesday due to the actor's absence, but they added filming resumed a day later using a stand-in for the star on set.

Corinne said on Instagram in a message "from the Foxx family": "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

Sources with "direct knowledge" of the situation have told TMZ that Jamie was taken to the hospital Tuesday morning in a "serious enough" condition that members of his family travelled to be by his side.

An inside told the outlet: "He's communicating now, and that's good news."

Jamie has Corinne with his ex Connie Kline and has second daughter, Annalise Bishop, 14, with his former girlfriend Kristin Grannis.

A flood of his famous friends have sent him their wishes and prayers for his recovery, with actress Kerry Washington, 46, saying she was sending "love and prayers" to her "movie huzbin" after she portrayed his wives in Ray and Django Unchained.

Jamie's health scare came a few weeks after he returned to the set of the trouble-hit thriller Back in Action, amid reports he had a "meltdown" that allegedly caused his co-star Cameron Diaz, 50, to want to quit acting again, though the pair were photographed days later in a return to filming.

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx 'doing better' and 'joking with his family' after suffering terrifying health scare