Doctors warn against doing this but Carman Lee does it anyway

It's been said that one should always heed the doctor's advice.

But not Carman Lee, it seems. The ageless 55-year-old Hong Kong actress recreated a stunt with a hula hoop that many doctors have reportedly advised against.

In case you're wondering, it's quite a physical feat as it involves one hooking their legs on a piece of fitness equipment then extending out the upper body horizontally and hula hooping.

Hong Kong actor-chef Nicholas Tse managed to perform it last month and made it look so effortless, causing netizens to comment that he has really good core strength. He was even checking his phone and throwing a smouldering look towards the camera.

However, it was reported that doctors have cautioned that hula hooping can cause lumbar strain, lumbar facet syndrome, lumbar spondylolisthesis, wear and tear of the lumbar joints and lumbar herniated disc. Patients with osteoporosis are also at risk for lumbar fractures.

And that's just for normal hula hooping. To recreate the feat that Nicholas achieved, one would need to have strong back muscles as well as coordination of different body parts.

That didn't deter Carman who tried to perform the stunt.

Though she failed multiple times, she pushed through and managed to recreate it successfully. Suffice to say, she puts us all to shame.

