Dolly Parton, 75, gets first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The 9 To 5 hitmaker - who donated $1 million to those working on the vaccine - was thrilled to have the first dose of her coronavirus vaccine, made by Moderna.

Sharing a picture of herself getting the jab on her social media accounts, she captioned the photograph: "Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine."

Last month, the 75-year-old singer insisted she will wait for her coronavirus vaccine as she doesn't want people to think it's a show.

Asked if she has got her coronavirus jab, she shared: "No. I'm not going to get mine until some more people get theirs. I don't want it to look like I'm jumping the line just because I donated money. I'm very funny about that.

"I'm going to get mine though, but I'm going to wait. I'm at the age where I could have gotten mine legally last week. I turned 75.

"I was going to do it on my birthday, and I thought, 'Nah, don't do that.' You'll look like you're just doing a show. None of my work is really like that."

And Dolly was just "happy to be part" of the creation of the vaccine.

She shared: "Well, I follow my heart. I'm a person of faith and I pray all the time that God will lead me into the right direction and let me know what to do.

"When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, 'I need to do something to try to help find a vaccination.' I just did some research with the people at Vanderbilt [University] - they're wonderful people, they've been so good through the years to my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to the research for a vaccine.

"I get a lot more credit than I deserve I think, but I was just happy to be a part of any and all of that."

