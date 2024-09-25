Dolly Parton finds it 'amazing' she's related to Miley Cyrus

Dolly Parton finds it "amazing" that she's a blood relative of Miley Cyrus.

The 78-year-old singer and Miley, 31, are seventh cousins, once removed, according to Ancestry.

After being informed of the news, Dolly told Access Hollywood: "Is that true? That's amazing!"

Dolly is Miley's godmother and the music icon admitted that they're already "so close".

Dolly — who released her debut album, Hello, I'm Dolly, back in 1967 — shared: "Well, we're so close, Miley and I. I would've thought we would've been at least third cousins, ten times removed."

The 9 to 5 hitmaker reflected that Miley has always felt "like family" to her.

Dolly said: "I'm sure she'll get a kick out of that, but it doesn't surprise me because she does feel like family."

In 2022, Miley revealed that she communicates with her godmother using a fax machine.

The pop star and Dolly starred together in a Super Bowl commercial about 5G phones — but the advert didn't truly reflect Dolly's real-life approach to communication.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Miley shared: "It was amazing because, you know, she was doing it for the phones, yet every time I coordinate and kind of communicate with Dolly, it's still through fax.

"So I don't know what she's talking about. She's rarely on the phone."

Seth, 50, joked that the Super Bowl commercial was an example of "false advertising".

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker then tried to clarify what she meant.

Miley said: "Well, we do use the phone, but she does a fax, and then someone scans the fax, and then they put it into a text message, and then that gets sent to me, and it's always signed."

