Dolly Parton reveals Beyonce has recorded cover of Jolene

Dolly Parton has revealed Beyonce has recorded a cover of Jolene.

The 78-year-old country music icon has let slip that the 42-year-old singer might be releasing a version of her 1974 classic if it makes the final cut of her upcoming country LP Renaissance Act II.

Speaking to Knox News, she said of the rumours that they have recorded a duet for the album: "Well, I think she has! I think she's recorded Jolene and I think it's probably gonna be on her country album, which I'm very excited about that.

"I love her!

"She's a beautiful girl and a great singer."

And it turns out Dolly has wanted the former Destiny's Child star to cover the song for years.

She said: "We've kind of sent messages back and forth through the years. And she and her mother were like fans, and I was always touched that they were fans, and I always thought she was great."

So far, Beyonce has released the hit singles Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages from the project.

The singer became the first Black woman to top Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart with Texas Hold 'Em after it debuted at No.1 on the US chart, and 16 Carriages has also racked up some impressive streams.

Renaissance Act II is the second part of her planned Renaissance trilogy — following the 2022 dance record Renaissance and will land on March 29.

There has been a big debate surrounding her foray into country music, but the Queen of Country herself spoke out to defend the star.

Dolly shared on social media: "I'm a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she's done a country album.

"So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can't wait to hear the full album!"

