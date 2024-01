Dominic West spent 2 days in bed after seeing negative reviews of The Crown

Dominic West spent two days in bed after seeing negative reviews of The Crown.

The actor, who played King Charles in the latest instalment of the popular Netflix series when the royal was the Prince of Wales, admitted he was ultra-sensitive to criticism of his projects.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today show when asked if he had worried about the Royal family's opinion of the drama: "Well, I don't want to make their lives any more difficult than they already are. So I suppose it does concern me. All reactions worry me.

"I read all the reviews and had to spend two days in bed. So, yes, I'm a sensitive soul. I worry about what people think."

But the actor said about enjoying his time on the show: "I loved being on it. I loved wearing the clothes, I loved driving the cars and I loved having people bow to me. It's an absolutely wonderful feeling."

The final season of The Crown was released in November, and has been slammed for scenes in which Charles spoke to the ghost of Princess Diana.

Since wrapping filming on the series, Dominic has returned to the stage in A View from the Bridge in London.

He added about his latest job: "It's such a relief to go back to theatre and not talk about the monarchy any more."

Diana, who died in a Paris car smash in 1997 aged 36, was played by Elizabeth Debicki in The Crown, who has admitted the role was an emotional "challenge".

The 33-year-old actress was quoted by the Daily Mirror saying: "I think it's a unique challenge as an actor, to portray those days.

"It's his interpretation and it made emotional sense to me, so I clung to that."

Imelda Staunton, 67, made her comeback to the show for its final series as Queen Elizabeth, who died aged 96 in September 2022.

